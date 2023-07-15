New Music Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images / NDZ/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Latto & BTS's Jung Kook Unleash New Single Titled "Seven" / 07.15.2023

Jung Kook and Latto debuted their fresh collaboration aptly titled “Seven” on Friday (July 14).

The accompanying music video saw the BTS frontman caught up in a heated conversation with on-screen lover and South Korean actress Han So-hee. The pair continue their tense back-and-forth at an upscale dinner before a crashing chandelier stirs chaos among the other patrons.

Kook serenaded listeners with soothing lines, “Weight of the world on your shoulders/ I catch your waist and ease your mind,” set against the backdrop of sensual guitar tones.

Elsewhere, Latto kicked off her verse with lyrics like, “What you waitin’ for? Better come and hit your goal. Uh, he jump in it both feet. Goin’ to the sun-up, we ain’t gettin’ no sleep. Seven days a week, seven different sheets. Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy.” Notably, the Atlanta native interpolated her 2021 hit single “Big Energy.”

Available on all streaming platforms, watch “Seven” below.

In a surprisingly harmonious fusion of talents, “Seven” signals the first joint effort between Latto and Jung Kook. The announcement prompted the former to express her excitement on Twitter, appreciating BTS’s fan base, known as the “Army,” and subtly alluding to the track’s title with three “7” emojis. Latto recently made news for threatening to set a fan straight after a fan threw an object at her during one of her performances.

Latto’s involvement in the record adds another laurel to an already flourishing year. Fresh off the successful launch of her Cardi B-featured track, “Put It On Da Floor Again,” she enjoyed a stint on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 13. Latto’s momentum continued with a recent win for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards. The talented emcee is looking to further solidify her stance as one of the most promising rising artists in music.