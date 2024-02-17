News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To The Premiere Of Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" / 02.17.2024

Netflix has finally released their highly anticipated series, “The Vince Staples Show.” Fans of the Long Beach, California, native have always appreciated his interviews because they show his comedic chops. The new series features five episodes starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth and the show’s creator, Vince Staples.

The show’s description states, “Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.” In a recent interview with Ebony, Staples said, “I think it is very important to tell your stories within, I guess, the structures that control how we view each other” when asked how important the show was to him.

The new television show has been met with strong reviews from fans on social media. One commenter on the app formerly known as Twitter said, “‘The Vince Staples Show’ got me laughing so loud. Please let there be a season two.” Another user claimed, “Well, I already love ‘The Vince Staples Show,’ so there’s that.”

The Vince Staples Show got me laughing so loud. Please let there be a season 2. — Britt Banks (@britttbanks) February 17, 2024

Well I already love the Vince Staples show so there’s that. — 🔌 (@lextakesthecity) February 15, 2024

Although the show draws comparisons to Lil Dicky‘s FX show “Dave” and Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” the dynamic rapper and actor told Netflix, “‘The Vince Staples Show’ is our generation’s ‘Martin.’ It is also our generation’s ‘Seinfeld.’ It is also our generation’s ‘Casablanca.'”

“The Vince Staples Show is our generation’s Martin. It is also our generation’s Seinfeld. It is also our generation’s Casablanca.” — @vincestaples pic.twitter.com/DKygKTSc9K — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2024

Staples has also been going viral after a clip surfaced of him telling a member of the camera crew, “Can’t do it, that’s racist!” after he was asked to smile. His quick-witted comedy has always made Staples a must-see guest on any podcast or television show. After starring in Quinta Brunson’s award-winning hit show, “Abbott Elementary,” he quickly became an internet darling.