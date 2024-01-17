News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Vince Staples Shares The Trailer For His Series "The Vince Staples Show" / 01.17.2024

Today (Jan. 17), Netflix unveiled the trailer for its upcoming scripted comedy series “The Vince Staples Show,” starring and executive-produced by the rapper himself.

First announced in September 2022, it’s set in Long Beach, California and is loosely inspired by the musician’s life. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on ‘The Vince Staples Show,’” he commented. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

The series boasts a strong production team, including additional executive producers Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams also serve as showrunners. The pair previously worked together on Kid Cudi’s “Entergalactic,” which premiered on Netflix in 2022.

Watch the teaser below.

Notably, Calmatic directed the short-form version of “The Vince Staples Show” on YouTube in 2019. He brought his experience from projects like Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t,” the 2023 White Men Can’t Jump reboot, and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” video.

Set to debut on Feb. 15, the five-episode satirical comedy will feature a cast of Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock. Rick Ross also makes a cameo.

Meanwhile, Staples continues to balance his acting career with music. He appeared in Quinta Brunson’s hit TV series “Abbott Elementary” in 2022. Before that, the artist had a voiceover role in “Lazor Wulf,” which aired its final season in 2021.

On the music front, Staples teased new material for 2024 in a recent Instagram post. It contained a conversation between himself and another person. They told the rapper that he was welcome to stop by for food if he was hungry and still in the studio.

His last project, RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART, came out in 2022. The 16-song offering boasted contributions from Lil Baby, DJ Mustard, and Ty Dolla Sign. Standout cuts included “WHEN SPARKS FLY” and “LEMONADE.”