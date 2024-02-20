News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé's Haircare Brand Cécred Debuts With An Eight-Piece Collection / 02.20.2024

Today (Feb. 20), Beyoncé launched her haircare line, Cécred. It debuted with an eight-piece collection, including a clarifying shampoo, scalp scrub, sealing lotion, treatment mask, and more. Each formula was designed with bioactive keratin ferment technology to cater to all hair types.

“I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect — and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else — it’s all sacred,” the music icon told ESSENCE regarding the brand. “So, I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred.”

She continued, “From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a haircare line, the journey has been just that: Cécred.” Individual products range from $30 to $52. Additionally, shoppers can purchase the label’s Super Fan Bundle, which comes with an exclusive cosmetic bag for $265.

The inspiration for Cécred traces back to Beyoncé’s childhood. In a May 2023 Instagram post, the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer explained, “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.”

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women,” she added. “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Cécred’s debut arrived weeks ahead of Beyoncé’s upcoming album, RENAISSANCE ACT II. The project was announced on Feb. 11 alongside the release of two country singles titled “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES.” Meanwhile, the full-length LP is expected to hit streaming platforms on March 29.

Earlier this month, producer Killah B sparked rumors of a Taylor Swift collaboration. Notably, Bey and Swift attended each other’s film premieres and had the highest-grossing tours of 2023.