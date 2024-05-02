News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Joe Budden Says Drake Has Classic Albums Despite Kendrick Lamar Claiming Otherwise On "Euphoria" / 05.02.2024

Ever since Kendrick Lamar debuted “euphoria” on Tuesday (April 30), Hip Hop fans and other artists have been chiming in on the conversation and sharing their takes on the track’s double entendres, direct shots, and more. Today (May 2), Joe Budden called out the Compton rapper for saying that Drake has no classic albums.

In the diss track, Lamar spat, “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/ Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.”

Reacting to the song lyrics, Budden said, “That’s a lie, Kendrick. I’m with lies in the beef, but that was a blatant lie. I ain’t gon’ hold you, that n**ga might have four.” Check out the video below.

Lamar’s nod to classics was a reference to Drake’s “Push Ups,” in which he rapped, “Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t/ They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit.”

The Toronto native’s lines built on J. Cole’s jabs at Lamar on “7 Minute Drill.” The Dreamville artist said, “Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was massive, and that was your prime.”

Elsewhere in his podcast, Budden spoke about how Drake’s approach to his rap beef with Lamar was doing him a disservice. Specifically, the New York native pointed out how “Push Ups” leaked a week before it hit streaming services.

Budden also highlighted how “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which used Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg’s likenesses via AI, was recently removed from Drake’s Instagram. The late musician’s estate sent a cease-and-desist for the “dismaying use of [Shakur’s] voice against Kendrick Lamar.”

“I think Drake is losing the battle on the DSPs,” Budden claimed. “Yeah, it looks a way that he put the AI s**t out and took it right back. It looks a way that you dropped ‘Push Ups,’ and then put it on DSPs a week later, and then it went to No. 1, and then disappeared.”