Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar on "Taylor Made Freestyle" Featuring AI Tupac And Snoop Dogg / 04.20.2024

Early Saturday (April 20) morning, Drake surprised Hip Hop fans with a new diss track aimed directly at Kendrick Lamar. The Taylor Swift ode, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” features AI voices from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

While many applauded the Canadian recording artist’s genius for using Lamar’s musical idols’ voices to troll him, others felt as if the use of AI was disrespectful in regard to the late Tupac.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” follows the official “Push Ups” release on all DSPs. The new exclusive is on social media only and pokes at Lamar’s infatuation with West Coast culture, self-references to Tupac Shakur and even attempts to take ammo away from upcoming diss tracks using a Cheddar Bob/8-mile-esque approach.

On the new song, Tupac’s AI voice rapped, “Kendrick, we need ya’, the West Coast savior/ Engraving your name in some Hip Hop history/ If you deal with this viciously/ You seem a little nervous about all the publicity.”

Shortly after, the diss continued, “Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me/ Heard it on ‘The Budden Podcast,’ it’s gotta be true/ They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive/ And a n**ga under 5-foot-5, so it’s gotta be you.”

An AI-generated voice of Snoop Dogg then rapped, “Nephew, what the f**k you really ’bout to do?/ We passed you the torch at the House of Blues/ And now you got to do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? Right?”

Drake followed the first two verses with his passionate bars asserting, “Yeah, unc’, that’s the truth/ I’m definitely ’bout to come around the Lang gang and let my f**king bowel move/ S**tting on you n**gas from a whole different altitude.”

The For All The Dogs emcee went as far as to say, “But now we gotta wait a f**king week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud/ She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop/ Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I’m not in the mood.”

See a few fan reactions below.

The more I listen to this Drake shit, the more mad I get. Am I trippin or is using AI Pac disrespectful? Snoop is alive and can speak for himself, but Pac? I don’t know, dawg. Am I looking too much into this shit? — DJ Sourmilk (@djsourmilk) April 20, 2024

I don’t think Kendrick thought this all the way through. — Nerd Nash (@NerdAtCoolTable) April 20, 2024