DJ Akademiks

Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images

DJ Akademiks Reflects On The Current State Of Hip Hop Beef

By Ahmad Davis
  /  04.14.2024

After an exciting Saturday (April 13), DJ Akademiks went to his Instagram Story to reflect on the current state of Hip Hop media amid all the beef that is brewing.

Whether it be Drake, Future, Meek Mill, Wale, Kendrick Lamar or Rick Ross, Akademik’s coverage of beef since his inception into media has impacted the culture. In the new video, he said, “This reminded me of 10 years ago, man. Ten years ago, Drake and Meek got into it. It was the biggest leap my platform ever took. It helped redefine how to rap confrontations were covered”

He continued, “I acted and disseminated how people receive it in real-time. I was attaching it to real-life circumstances and scenarios. What happened yesterday — none of this was planned. I got two exclusive records, one sampling me, and we had near 100,000 people watching live.”

DJ Akademik’s coverage has been met with mixed reviews, but his impact can never be questioned. Recently, he had a harsh back-and-forth with Meek Mill. On March 2 morning, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to troll the Philadelphia-bred emcee over his “low” streams on his newest EP, HEATHENISM, featuring Future and Fivio Foreign.

In a series of tweets he wrote, “The first-day numbers looked ABYSMAL. Wait ’til I report the weekly sales.” Shortly after, he tweeted, “I might be a hater… N**ga, I woke up at 6 a.m. to check if all that trolling and killer energy beefing Meek was doing translated to streams. I’m here to report that it didn’t. Tweets went platinum… music is going to go Triple Styrofoam. But I won’t call it too early. Let’s see.”

News
