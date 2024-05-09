News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Jokes That Ice Spice Helped The New York Knicks Defeat Indiana Pacers / 05.09.2024

Last night (May 8), the New York Knicks clinched a victory over the Indiana Pacers with a final score of 130-121 at Madison Square Garden. According to social media, Ice Spice had something to do with the team winning.

The “Princess Diana” rapper sat courtside alongside Cleotrapa. In a video shared on the Knicks’ official Instagram account, Ice was spotted wearing a sheer Balenciaga top and striped skirt. The post, which included other celebrities like Chris Rock and Mary J. Blige, garnered nearly 1 million likes and several thousand comments within 12 hours.

In the comments section, one person wrote, “No wonder [Jalen] Brunson ain’t sit out with [that] injury.” According to North Jersey, the shooting guard left the Knicks’ game against the Pacers late in the first quarter due to a sore right foot. However, he returned to the court for halftime warmups and finished with 29 points.

“I would’ve dropped 50 [points] for Ice Spice,” said another social media user. One fan added, “Ice Spice did her thing in that video. She was killing the poses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Knicks 🏀 (@nyknicks)

The Bronx native is preparing to release her next single, “Gimmie A Light,” this Friday (May 10). Yesterday, she shared a teaser for the record’s accompanying video. In the chorus, Ice rapped, “Hot boxin’ the V, like, give me a light/ Fat a**, so the pants fit tight/ Took her man, I’m gettin’ him right/ Big knock, like, why would I fight?”

“Gimmie A Light” is expected to appear on the artist’s forthcoming debut album, Y2K. In an interview with Complex, she said, “I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There’s some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that.”

In April, Ice appeared on Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr (Remix).”