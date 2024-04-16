News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Ice Spice Humorously Responds To "Scat Fetish" Allegations Following "Ms. Poopie" Snippet Mention / 04.16.2024

Ice Spice’s highly anticipated debut album, Y2K, is slated to come out later this year. Ahead of its release, the Bronx native previewed a new song on her socials that garnered some unique reactions, to say the least.

In a snippet revealed on Monday (April 15), she rapped, “Big knock, like I’m not a fighter/ Big Ice, I don’t need a writer/ Her man callin’ me baby/ I’m Ms. Poopie like I need a diaper.” One social media user immediately drew a comparison to her previous single, “Think U The S**t (Fart).”

They wrote, “[At this point], we gotta ask if she got a scat fetish [because] what is with the poop, diaper, and fart bars?” Ice eventually responded today (April 16). She quote-tweeted the post, “I got a S**TTIN’ on b**ches fetish.”

ha man callin me baby🎀 pic.twitter.com/6T3iz8UbMr — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 15, 2024

i got a SHITTIN on b!tches fetish 😂 https://t.co/4kbJnrISR5 — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 16, 2024

A separate user responded, “So, a scat fetish?” Another person wrote, “Ms. Spice, [I don’t know] if this is a smart business maneuver, but who am I to judge? [I’m a] big fan.” The rapper similarly received mixed reactions earlier this month when she said that New York City’s metropolitan area earthquake happened because “this a** be clappin’.”

Ms. Spice, idk if this is a smart business maneuver but who am I to judge. Big fan https://t.co/JVOmcj0DgP — Evan (Taylor’s Version) (@HondaFemboy) April 16, 2024

On “Think U The S**t (Fart),” Ice spat, “Think you the s**t, b**ch?/ You not even the fart/ I be goin’ hard/ I’m breakin’ they hearts.” It’s currently unknown whether the January single or her most recent snippet will appear on Y2K.

“I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There’s some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that,” Ice told Complex regarding the body of work. “The next chapter, I would have to say Y2K is the name of the album because I was born in 2000.”