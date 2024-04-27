News Video Still via Ice Spice’s YouTube/KZA Fans React To Ice Spice's Verse On Cash Cobain And Bay Swag's "Fisherrr (Remix)" / 04.27.2024

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s viral track “Fisherrr” has been one of the most talked about tracks on social media in 2024. Therefore, when the NYC-based duo teased the remix featuring Ice Spice, fans were elated to hear how the track would come out. This is only her third feature ever; the last one went to Taylor Swift.

Now that the song has officially dropped, social media fans claim it is her best verse yet. She started her verse rapping, “Got an attitude but I’m feeling lit, so I ain’t mad at you/ And I’m tatted too and it’s fatter too, I’m your baddest boo/ So what you about to do? Top one baddie and the jatty move/ And my a** fat ’cause I eat my oats and my vegetables.”

Later in the verse, she asserted, “Why these n**gas in my face?/ Oh, because I’m rich, and my money blue/ I don’t care what n**gas say ’cause I’m really paid, I’m untouchable/ Makin’ b**ches wanna hate, she see me and she get uncomfortable.”

When discussing the video, one fan explained, “Ice Spice really a real shorty. Not only [did] she hop on ‘Fisherrr,’ she put the whole video on her [YouTube] channel, shared the video on her main feed and story and added [herself] as a primary artist instead of a feature on the audio on all DSPs. Some of ya’ might not get it, but she tuff.”

Someone else exclaimed, “Aye! Ice Spice just dropped her best verse ever on the most trendy song ever [laugh out loud] that s**t outta here.” Lil Durk even commented on his Instagram story, saying, “Ice Spice killed that verse.”

Drake cosigned Cash Cobain following his production on his latest album, For All The Dogs.