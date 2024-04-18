News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Ice Spice Recalls "Beyoncé Meet-And-Greet" At The 2024 Grammy Awards / 04.18.2024

The 66th annual Grammy Awards were packed with celebrities across every genre. Despite not being nominated for any of the categories, Beyoncé was the star of the event as notable names like Victoria Monét, DDG, and more lined up to take pictures with her.

Although she didn’t get a photo op, Ice Spice was among the many to greet the music icon in February. She also shared a brief moment with JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter. In today’s (April 18) airing of “The Shop” with LeBron James, the Bronx rapper looked back on the moment.

“I didn’t really meet her too much because it was pretty much a Beyoncé meet-and-greet at the Grammys. There was a long line, so we all got a couple of seconds,” Ice said. “I had seen her at her table and stuff, and she looked over at me and smiled. So, while she was walking toward me, I already knew she was going to say ‘Hi,’ so I got up to be prepared.”

She added, “Some people were like, ‘Ew, Ice threw herself at Beyoncé, like relax.’ I’m like, ‘No, girl, she already seen me, and she was on the way.’”

It’s also worth mentioning that Ice was vying for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards. Although she didn’t win, the “Deli” hitmaker certainly stepped away with an unforgettable experience.

“Just met Beyonce, I’m never goin’ to fail,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing Chance the Rapper’s lyrics about Kanye West on The Life of Pablo‘s “Ultralight Beam.”

During an interview with E! News, SZA revealed why she was “scared to go over to Beyoncé” that night. She said, “I can’t speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don’t want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful.”