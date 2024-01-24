News Burak Cingi / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Agrees People Are "Envious" Of His Relationship With Drake / 01.24.2024

21 Savage’s third solo LP, american dream, came out on Jan. 12. It boasted standout cuts such as “redrum” and “all of me,” as well as features from the likes of Doja Cat, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Summer Walker. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 133,000 album-equivalent units in sales.

Today (Jan. 24), Savage sat down with Shannon Sharpe for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in promotion of the LP. During their conversation, the rapper was asked about his relationship with Drake. The two notably put out their chart-topping joint effort Her Loss in 2022, as well as other records like “Sneakin’” and “Mr. Right Now.”

When asked if his peers are “envious” of their synergy, Savage replied, “What [do] you feel like a man is if he’s jealous of how cool two other men are? What [do you] think?” Sharpe answered, “That’s some hating a** you know what.”

Savage also spoke about what he enjoyed most about hitting the road with the Toronto native during their “It’s All A Blur Tour.” “The money,” he said. “That s**t just comes period when you reach a certain level. Drake ain’t finna pay you nothing that [you’re] not worth. It’s not like he’s just paying you because you’re his friend. They paying you your fee.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Savage opened up about his rocky relationship with his dad. “My little brother died in 2020. That was me and my daddy’s first time talking in like 15, 20 years,” Savage said. He later delved into his struggles as a teen due to his father’s lack of support. “I remember communicating to my daddy… I’m in the street at this time, but I’m telling him, ‘I’ll figure it out. I don’t expect you to just put me up in an apartment and pay my rent every month.’ I’m like, ‘Can you contribute $100 or $200, and I’ma figure the rest out?’”

The Grammy-nominated artist added, “I remember [the money] not coming through, so now I gotta go extra harder in the lane that I’m in as a 16-, 17-year-old. I gotta fend for myself damn near.”