News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images 21 Savage Announces "The American Dream Tour" With JID, Nardo Wick, And 21 Lil Harold / 02.27.2024

Today (Feb. 27), 21 Savage announced his first solo headlining North American trek in five years, set to start on May 1 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. “The American Dream Tour” will visit 30 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago, and Charlotte, among others. It’s expected to conclude on June 15 at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 1) at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation, with artist presale and VIP packages available starting Thursday (Feb. 29). Supporting acts JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold will also join Savage on the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage

The tour will arrive months removed from Savage’s american dream, which came out on Jan. 12. The 15-song LP boasted features from Mariah the Scientist, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Young Thug, and more. Meanwhile, Metro Boomin, Cardo, London on da Track, and Kid Hazel were among the beatmakers to lend contributions on the production side.

Standout cuts included “redrum,” “pop ur s**t,” and “all of me.” Additionally, Savage performed “should’ve wore a bonnet” featuring Brent Faiyaz and the Summer Walker-assisted “prove it” from the body of work during “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 24.

american dream debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Luminate, it also garnered 133,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. in the week ending on Jan. 18.

Unfortunately for fans, the project didn’t get the accompanying film that was teased in the week leading up to its release. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe for “Club Shay Shay,” Savage revealed the trailer was a parody.

“I feel like [a documentary about my life could come out] one day,” the London-born rapper said. “They would hate on it now, though, because they gon’ be like, ‘What the f**k [does] 21 Savage deserve a story for? [What did they make a] movie about him for? What he did?’ You know how they do.”