NAV Shares Trailer For Upcoming Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale' / 05.14.2024

Today (May 14), NAV confirmed speculation about his forthcoming album, On My Way 2 Rexdale. The Canadian artist shared a trailer for the project, expected to be released later this summer, across his social media accounts.

In the 1 1/2-minute clip, Future could be seen talking about the LP’s title, which pays homage to NAV’s roots in Toronto’s Rexdale neighborhood. The “Mask Off” rapper was confirmed, via press release, to be one of several featured acts on the body of work.

NAV initially teased On My Way 2 Rexdale during his set at Coachella’s Sahara stage in April. In addition to bringing out frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, the “Brown Boy” creator did a live rendition of “Baller” and other fan favorites from his discography.

On My Way 2 Rexdale will mark NAV’s first full-length project since 2022’s Demons Protected By Angels. The second-mentioned offering arrived with surefire cuts like “Dead Shot” and “One Time.” Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Travis Scott were among some of the guest appearances.

NAV spoke with HYPEBEAST about the making of Demons Protected By Angels, specifically how the global lockdown for COVID-19 played a part in it. “I released Good Intentions during quarantine, and we went No. 1. Everything was great, but I didn’t get to perform it because of quarantine,” he shared.

“With this project, I was like, ‘Outside is back open. What kind of music do I really wanna make?’ I really wanted to make songs where if someone in an interview asked me, ‘What is this song about?’ I could easily tell them. Strong topics, better bars, better lyrics,” the rapper continued. “You could compare it to my old stuff, and then listen to one of these new songs, and you hear better lyrics, better quality, better everything.”

Since Demons Protected By Angels, NAV has also done a slew of features. In 2023, he teamed up with Metro for “Calling” from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack and Lil Keed for “Muso Kuso.”