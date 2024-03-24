News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Seemingly Trolls Nav After Realizing He Unfollowed Him On Instagram / 03.24.2024

Drake has been the topic of conversation since the release of Metro Boomin and Future’s newest album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU.

Nav has seemingly unfollowed his fellow Canadian countryman, Drake, on Instagram in an additional layer to the brewing Hip Hop civil war. Nav, who is signed to The Weeknd’s label imprint, XO, has frequently worked with Metro Boomin.

In a new post by Keep6ixsolid, they broke the beef down, stating, “Ain’t no way! They’re tryna start a civil war in Toronto. All this started because Metro Boomin’s girl got Boomed. Now, they got the Rexdale native involved. If this were GAME OF THRONES, Drake would’ve signed The Wassas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid)

The post received laughing emojis from two OVO affiliates, including Drake’s close colleague, Chubbs. Shortly after the post went live, the self-proclaimed petty king captioned his newest Instagram post with a line from Nav’s track, “Turks,” featuring Gunna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

While Drake has yet to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s diss on Metro Boomin and Future’s new album, this slight shot back at Nav seemingly clarifies that he knows what is happening and is picking his spots where he responds.

Fans on social media have been looking for signs of the beef between Drake and Future in earlier tracks. One fan has a conspiracy about the Her Loss standout track “More M’s,” boasts a few shots towards the Atlanta-bred emcee.

Drake’s More M’s verse was about FUTURE this whole time, here’s how I found out pic.twitter.com/9G51kQZPjZ — chris (@chriscznn) March 23, 2024

Some fans pointed to Drake’s “What Would Pluto Do” as another example of him illustrating the relationship between the two former collaborators. Other blogs feel that the root of the issue between Drake and Future is an exotic dancer from Miami.

If “What Would Pluto Do” is really a track about Drake trying to overcome the mental gymnastics before ultimately deciding to sleep with the same girl he last seen Future with…. Then he might be the pettiest human to ever live + this beef has just begun 😂 — AD. (@AhmadDavisPR) March 22, 2024

Drake is currently on the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” with Lil Wayne and Lil Durk.