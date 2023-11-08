News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Metro Boomin To Appear At ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Live Orchestral Concert / 11.08.2023

Sony Pictures is staging a live orchestra event at the Academy Museum to perform the soundtrack from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As reported by Variety today (Nov. 8), the invite-only affair will focus on the contributions of its executive producer, Metro Boomin. Furthermore, Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, film director Joaquim Dos Santo, and more will be in attendance.

“Metro’s songs and Daniel’s score create a groundbreaking and vital aural portrait of Miles Morales’ world,” screenwriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained. “Daniel is a relentlessly inventive composer who circuit bends new instruments for new worlds — creating five unique musical approaches for each universe that he wove into a unified symphony.”

They added, “Metro’s standout songwriting and production aims not just to be authentic but to elevate the struggles of Miles and his family to something lyrical and lovely. Ultimately, what makes Daniel and Metro’s music so memorable is its emotional intimacy. It draws us into the story. It falls in love, it says goodbye, it stands and fights. We love it because it loves us back.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse grossed $381 million domestically since its release in June. The plot extended the adventures of Miles Morales, portrayed by Shameik Moore, exploring his growth as a hero within a complex web of universes.

Metro’s accompanying soundtrack featured Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Offset, JID, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, NAV, ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage, Nas, and Future, among others. The 13-song LP boasted additional contributions from Mike Dean, BEAM, Dre Moon, and TRAKGIRL.

During an October interview with Complex, the beatmaker talked about his speaking role in the movie and whether he wanted to do more in the film industry. He explained, “Yeah, I would love to. I love fiction, just like I love music. So that’s something I’d like to venture into, more behind the scenes mainly. But I’m open to little small stuff like that. I mean, it’s major but smaller roles compared to everybody else.”