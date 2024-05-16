News ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Isn't Voting For Joe Biden Or Donald Trump In The 2024 Election: "I Don’t F**k With Both Of Y’all" / 05.16.2024

Cardi B aired her grievances against Joe Biden and Donald Trump, revealing she plans to sit out the upcoming U.S. election. In a cover story for Rolling Stone published today (May 16), the “Up” artist bluntly stated, “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas.”

She interviewed Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign. However, her support for him has evidently waned. “I feel like people got betrayed,” she said, citing unfulfilled promises, the high cost of living, and low wages. The rapper further explained her frustration: “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there [are] solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f**cking thing.”

The musician later criticized U.S. foreign policy, particularly as it relates to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. “[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s**t for a very long time,” Cardi said. “There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

Cardi is no stranger to voicing her political views, either. In November 2023, she criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams for budget cuts and Biden for funding Ukraine amid its issues with Russia. During an Instagram Live, the artist exclaimed, “I don’t give a f**k… I’m not endorsing no f**king presidents no more.” So far, she’s stuck to her word.

When it comes to music, Cardi also spoke with Rolling Stone about her sophomore LP. Despite claiming fans are getting “NO album this year” on Tuesday (May 14), a representative for the Grammy winner confirmed that “an album in 2024 is still the plan.”