News Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Explains Why She's Not Endorsing Politicians Anymore: "We’re Going Through Some S**t Right Now" / 11.20.2023

On Sunday (Nov. 19), Cardi B declared she won’t endorse any presidential candidates anymore.

The musician expressed her frustration with current political leadership in a fiery Instagram Live. She criticized New York Mayor Eric Adams’ announced budget cuts and President Biden’s military funding decisions. “I don’t give a f**k… I’m not endorsing no f**king presidents no more,” she stated.

Her critique centered on the politician’s support for funding wars in Ukraine and Israel. Cardi questioned the financial priorities by saying, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars. We can fund two wars.’ Motherf**kers talkin’ about, ‘We don’t got it, but we got it. We’re the greatest nation.’ No, the f**k we’re not! We’re going through some s**t right now.”

Cardi’s shift in stance is notable, given her 2020 interview with then-candidate Biden for ELLE. There, she voiced strong opposition to Donald Trump, who is currently facing four indictments on 91 felony charges revolving around alleged election interference and bookkeeping fraud.

She also addressed Mayor Adams’ budget cuts in New York, particularly concerning schools, libraries, and sanitation. The rapper explained, “There’s gonna be a $120 million budget cuts, with schools, with libraries and the cops… And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation. B**ch, we are gonna be drowning in f**king rats.”

“Where these kids gonna go? Like, I’m lucky. I’m blessed,” she continued. “I’m whatever the f**k, but what’s going to happen to my nieces? What’s going to happen to nephews? What’s going to happen to my cousins, my aunts, my friends that’s livin’ in the hood… B**ch, New York is already f**king super dirty.”

On the music side, Cardi released her latest single, “Bongos,” in September. She performed the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted collaboration at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards later that month. She also hinted at dropping another project before the year ends recently.