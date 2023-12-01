News Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images The Weeknd To Provide 4 Million Emergency Meals To Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas War / 12.01.2023

Today (Dec. 1), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced that The Weeknd allocated $2.5 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to support efforts in Gaza. The contribution, equivalent to 4 million emergency meals, will finance the distribution of 820 metric tons of food, feeding over 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

WFP’s director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, Corinne Fleischer, emphasized the critical situation. She explained, “This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza, but a major scale-up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing. Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can.”

Fleischer added, “We thank Abel for this valuable contribution toward the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”

The Weeknd’s involvement with the WFP began in October 2021. He donated $1.8 million to the organization’s global hunger relief missions through his XO fund. Additionally, the singer pledged $1 per concert ticket sold from his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to the cause.

Since Oct. 7, the WFP has assisted over 764,000 Palestinians, delivering essential food items to hard-to-reach areas.

During that same month, artists like Drake, Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Miguel, and Vic Mensa signed Artists4Ceasefire’s letter urging President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress to facilitate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Half of Gaza’s 2 million residents are children, and more than two-thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them,” the statement read.

On Nov. 5, Kid Cudi similarly shared his views on the situation. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “The things I’ve been seeing in the news have been breaking my heart. I can’t watch what’s happening in the world and remain silent. I can’t imagine the pain people are feeling.”