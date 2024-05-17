New Music Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Taps The Joy For Reissue Of 'Scarlet 2 CLAUDE' / 05.17.2024

2024 has proven to be an incredible year for Doja Cat thus far. Over the past few months, she’s walked the red carpet of the Met Gala, announced her collaboration with Airbnb, and released Scarlet 2 CLAUDE.

Today (May 17), the musician reissued the aforementioned album with new versions of “Shutcho,” “DISRESPECTFUL,” and “ACKNOWLEDGE ME” featuring The Joy. Notably, the South African boy group lent their vocals to Doja’s headlining performance at Coachella in April.

“Surprise! You have been asking, so here it is. Doja Cat [featuring] The Joy on three songs! ‘Shutcho,’ ‘DISRESPECTFUL,’ and ‘ACKNOWLEDGE ME’ released today,” the band shared on Twitter. “We loved recording them, we loved performing them, and we now love that we can share them with you to listen again and again.”

Surprise !! You have been asking so here it is 🫶🏾 Doja Cat feat The Joy on three songs ! Shutcho, Disrespectful and Acknowledge Me released today!

Scarlet 2 CLAUDE initially came out on April 5 with seven new songs. It included “MASC” with Teezo Touchdown and “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” featuring ASAP Rocky, among other standout cuts.

Doja discussed the extended edition of her fourth studio album earlier this year during an interview with Lyle Forever on the “Therapy Gecko” podcast. “I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet [to] some degree, and if you look up his personality traits, and who he is, and his story, you’ll understand the whole connection. There’s a control aspect — he just abuses his power and his control,” she explained.

The rapper added, “There’s nothing anything very personal happening to me with one person. Claude Frollo [from The Hunchback of Notre Dame] doesn’t depict a single person in my life. It’s like a metaphor for the people that creatives endure on a daily basis.”

In June, Doja will bring her “The Scarlet Tour” overseas. The European and U.K. leg kicks off at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland before making stops in Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, and Paris, to name a few cities.