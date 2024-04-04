News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Dave Benett/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Shuts Down Rumors That She Dissed Cardi B On Upcoming Track: “Get A F**kin’ Life” / 04.04.2024

Doja Cat’s forthcoming deluxe album for Scarlet is slated to drop on Friday (April 5). Following the leak of several tracks from the project, the rapper took to social media to address speculation about her dissing Cardi B.

On Wednesday (April 3), the “Agora Hills” artist tweeted, “‘DISRESPECTFUL’ is one of my Top 3 [favorites],” to which a fan replied, “OK, but which one did you whack Cardi B on?” Within minutes, Doja replied, “None of them. Get a f**kin’ life.”

In the surfaced snippet, Doja rapped, “You out here actin’ like you sniffin’ on some Carly Rae/ Cartier on you, but you walkin’ like you Cardi B.” She also took a moment to clarify lyrics from the record after fans misinterpreted them as a nod to Coi Leray.

One user commented, “I have no idea what that means. Maybe I have the Coi Leray part wrong? Either way, walking like you’re Cardi B feels like props. We’ve seen Cardi walk… Mama’s bad.” Doja simply added, “Carly Rae,” referring to the Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen.

disrespectful is one of my top 3 fav — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

none of them get a fuckin life — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

carly rae — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

Despite much of her forthcoming project leaking online, anticipation for Doja’s deluxe remains high. In March, she teased a cover for “MASC,” which fans humorously compared to “pubes,” carpet, and sheep’s wool, among other things.

“I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people asking, ‘Is my hair pubic hair?’” she clarified on Instagram Live. “It’s not even questions. Some people are like, ‘That’s what it is.’ We gotta move forward. Let’s stop… I need you guys to get on that… not comparing 4C hair textures to pubes.”

Doja will be headlining Coachella 2024 later this month. She’ll also embark on the European leg of her “Scarlet Tour” in Glasgow on June 11, followed by stops in Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris. Additionally, the musician is scheduled to perform at the Open’er Festival in Poland on July 5.