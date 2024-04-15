News VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat's Headlining Coachella 2024 Performance Earns A Massive Round Of Applause From Social Media / 04.15.2024

Doja Cat headlined the closing night (April 14) of Coachella 2024‘s first weekend with a rap-heavy performance that surprisingly left behind well-known pop hits like “Say So” and “Kiss Me More.” Her setlist featured unexpected guests like ASAP Rocky and 21 Savage, who joined the Los Angeles native for “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” and “n.h.i.e,” respectively.

The show opened with “ACKNOWLEDGE ME” and included a medley of hits like “Agora Hills,” “Demons,” and “WYM Freestyle.” Meanwhile, other songs, such as “MASC” with Teezo Touchdown and “OKLOSER,” received live renditions for the first time. Attendees were also treated to a dinosaur skeleton controlled by puppeteers and her backup dancers dressed like Yetis throughout.

Plus, the finale was as Doja as it gets. The artist performed “Wet Vagina” knee-deep in mud before kissing the crowd goodbye. Check it out below.

Following Doja’s set, several fans took to social media to share their reviews. “Doja is THE performer. Say what you want about her personality and the plethora of genres she’s conquered, of which many others have merely attempted, but you’ll never be able to clock her ability on that stage!” wrote one user.

Another person said, “Every now and then, a superstar comes into the game with actual vision, talent, execution, and drive. We’re gonna be [seeing] Doja Cat for [a very] long time.” Read more reactions below.

doja left that stage without performing any of her pop songs…. omg popja is really dead and gone — ًjohn (@needtcknow) April 15, 2024

Nobody among her peers is seeing Doja cat when it comes to performing and putting on a show. Nobody. — T✨ (@txadel_) April 15, 2024

doja delivered wow — Kevin Abstract (@kevinabstract) April 15, 2024

Doja said let's put SA on the Map!! 🫢🫰Wait what is The Joy group that i saw with her on the Coachella stage? — Bo Mma (@Mellow_Xxi) April 15, 2024

OKAY OKAY to be fair, that was a VERY long performance, she def couldnt fit all of Scarlet, Planet Her and Hot Pink into it and the songs she did perform were great… — ☆ (@DojaArchives) April 15, 2024

After her performance, Doja spoke with Vogue, who published their conversation today (April 15). “This show is very special because it’s a representation of how I’ve evolved in the past two years,” she explained. “It’s poetic to how I’ve come to love myself for who I am. The plastic and synthetic materials all are a nod to this sort of ‘scientific’ exploration of the self — a dissecting of the mind and deeper understanding of what makes us the way we are.”

The “Attention” artist is slated to take her “The Scarlet Tour” to the U.K. and Europe in June. The American leg, which included opening acts Ice Spice and Doechii, ended in December 2023.