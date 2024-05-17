News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Key Glock, Saweetie, Trevor Jackson And More / 05.17.2024

Music is in a great space right now. As the weather turns from cold to warm, artists are gifting fans the perfect soundtracks for the summer. This week, A-list stars like Saweetie, Key Glock, Trevor Jackson and more liberated their newest tracks.

Meanwhile, New York’s streaming-era legend A Boogie Wit da Hoodie unveiled his LP, featuring heavy hitters like Young Thug, Future, Cash Cobain, Lil Durk and many others. With recent drops, rising emcees like wolfacejoeyy, YTB Fatt, Chow Lee and Mauie have also jumped toward stardom.

Hip Hop and R&B have been leading the charge in music this year, and like always, Rap-Up Replay is here to highlight the top 10 releases of the week!

Better Off Alone by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

A Boogie is a New York City legend. The multiplatinum Hip Hop crooner has finally unveiled his 21-track LP, which boasts high-level guest verses from Young Thug, Cash Cobain, Future, Mariah The Scientist, Lil Durk and Fridayy. The highly anticipated album features A Boogie’s impactful storytelling and signature sound, which made him a household name almost 10 years ago.

F**k Around & Find Out by Key Glock

Key Glock has grown massively as an emcee over the years. The Paper Route Empire MVP has been taking his role as the leading man seriously following the unfortunate passing of his cousin and partner in rhyme, Young Dolph. Glock’s latest tune is a dare for anyone who doubts him to continue to bet against him. He’s known to shine the brightest with his back against the ropes.

NANi by Saweetie

Saweetie’s single “NANi” has been highly anticipated since she teased it a few weeks back. After her name came up multiple times during the beef between Chris Brown and Quavo, she even hinted at possibly rewriting one of her verses for the forthcoming single. Now that it is out, the ICY GRL is back in full effect. The video is jam-packed with colorful imagery and high-class bars from the West Coast emcee.

He Don’t Know by Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson’s five-song EP, He Don’t Know, is an exciting follow-up to Heads Up. Records like “Happy Home” and “Be What You Want” highlight Jackson’s impeccable vocal talent and charisma as a songwriter. The title track has a fun Afrobeat-inspired vibe that is sure to be played more and more as the weather continues to warm up.

swag it! (Remix) by Chow Lee featuring Flo Milli

Chow Lee shocked fans with a Flo Milli-assisted remix to his TikTok viral hit, “swag it.” The internet favorite has a catchy chorus that created a multitude of funny videos on social media. The up-and-coming star is a pioneer within the Sexy Drill movement led by Cash Cobain’s sample-heavy, party-ready production.

Win Wit Us by 42 Dugg

42 Dugg has been picking up steam following his release from prison. The 4PF/CMG signee is back with a fiery chant-worthy single titled “Win Wit Us.” With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, the winners’ anthem is a lock for any hustler’s playlist. The new video shows the Detroit firecracker receiving massive love from his block and turning up in expensive cars and clubs in the city.

Valentino by wolfacejoeyy

wolfacejoeyy has been rising within the ranks of new artists as a result of the bubbling Sexy Drill wave. Whether it be with Cash Cobain or Whereis22, also known as Michael Rainey Jr., the star’s tracks featuring hard-hitting production and his super melodic voice have been rapidly capturing the hearts and minds of fans. The baby-faced bar spitter is known for his signature Band-Aid and slick flow. Valentino is a 13-record culmination of the Staten Island-bred golden child’s hard work and dedication.

Please Don’t Cry by Rapsody

Rapsody is one of the best rappers in Hip Hop, period. Not many people can put words together in the way that the North Carolina-raised emcee can. Her project, Please Don’t Cry, brings together talented acts like Alex Isley, Lil Wayne, Hit-Boy and Erykah Badu, and even features an intro from the legendary Phylicia Rashad. The 22-song LP clocks in at a little over an hour, courtesy of Jamla Records via Roc Nation Records.

In The Air by YTB Fatt featuring Rylo Rodriguez

Featuring a sample made popular by Beanie Sigel, YTB Fatt and Rylo Rodriguez paired up to tackle their latest single, “In The Air.” The heartfelt duet showcased a different side of both talented rappers. The Southern duo went bar for bar, trading witty lines over the melancholy instrumental. Many fans believe this is one of the best offerings from YTB Fatt since he came into the industry. The dope cut has already received a co-sign from multiplatinum superstar Lil Baby.

The Bad Guys by Mauie featuring Tony Shhnow

Atlanta has always been home to some of the most talented rappers. With legends like Outkast, Young Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane and more to follow, Mauie and Tony Shhnow seem to be positioning themselves as the next up from the Peach State. Their latest video for “The Bad Guy” further proved the respect that both emcees get back home while placing a spotlight on their styles.