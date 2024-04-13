News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images New Drake Diss Track Aimed At Kendrick Lamar, Future And More Leaks Online / 04.13.2024

On Saturday (April 13), a record surfaced online of Drake apparently sending direct shots at Kendrick Lamar, Future, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and many more. Many people are trying to determine if the song is real or artificial intelligence. This is the closest to a full-on response that fans have received since the release of “Like That.”

On the new track, he says, “I can be nobody’s number one fan/ Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand/ You p**sies can’t get booked outside America for nan’/ I’m out in Tokyo because I’m big in Japan.”

Many feel this was a diss targeted toward Future following the shots he allegedly took toward Drake on the intro to his and Metro Boomin’s album WE DON’T TRUST YOU. Shortly after, he aimed at Lamar, explaining, “Tough on record, in my city it was friend zone/ You won’t ever take no chain off of us/ How the f**k you big steppin’ with size seven men’s on?/ This the bark with the bite, n**ga, what’s up?”

can’t tell if it’s AI — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 13, 2024

He continued the tirade on the Compton-raised emcee, rapping, “You better do that motherf**kin’ show inside the bitty/ Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/ Then we need a verse for the Swifties/ Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em 50.”

Later in the verse he chimed, “You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down/ Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down/ Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now/ And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down/ I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now/ Just to have this talk with yo’ a**, I had to hike down/ Big difference between Mike then and Mike now.”

Many people believe that Drake sent shots at Rick Ross as well when he said, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/ Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**ga turnin’ 50/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy.”

The For All The Dogs recording artist also seemingly took shots at Ja Morant, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd, in addition to taunting Lamar to drop the diss track he allegedly held onto for multiple years.