42 Dugg Welcomed Home By Yo Gotti After Being Released From Prison Early / 10.18.2023

After serving six months in prison, 42 Dugg walked out a free man earlier this week.

The rapper reunited with Yo Gotti in a video shared today (Oct. 18). Sentenced to one year for failure to surrender related to 2020 gun charges, Dugg began his tenure in May 2022.

Previously, in a since-deleted post, he decried the conditions behind bars, stating that he had to heat his food with shower water and couldn’t receive visits from family. “I’m in jail for going to the gun range, dropping dirty, [and] failure to appear. I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody, [and] they handling me crazy. Man, I’m in this b**ch heating my food up with the water from the nasty a** shower,” he wrote at the time.

Dugg continued, “They don’t even give us hot water to heat our food up [and] ain’t no microwave. I can’t get no visits from my family, nothing. I’m sure they gon’ do some more illegal s**t, but what [I’m supposed] to die in this b***h for probation violation?”

Shortly after the “We Paid” artist’s complaints became public, Gotti took to Instagram, offering $2 million to any lawyer who could secure an early release for the rapper. “That’s my birthday wish,” the Memphis native proclaimed.

Evidently, Gotti’s wish materialized. Another video reposted by The Shade Room documenting Dugg’s release showed him jogging toward an awaiting vehicle. His freedom came at a fortuitous time for CMG Records, which is gearing up for its upcoming tour featuring its roster.

Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and EST Gee are slated to perform in four major cities starting on Nov. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas. The show run will also hit Atlanta and Washington, D.C. before concluding on Dec. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.