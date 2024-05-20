News Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Sexyy Red And Lana Del Rey's Unlikely Meet-Up / 05.20.2024

Two queens from different genres linked up at the Hangout Festival on Sunday (May 19), and their fans are absolutely losing it. This morning (May 20), a clip of Sexyy Red and Lana Del Rey backstage began circulating on social media.

In the brief video, the artists could be seen twerking to Sexyy Red’s “Get It Sexyy.” Underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, one social media user comically shared, “I literally never thought I’d see them together, let alone doing this.” Another comment echoed the sentiment: “This link-up is so f**king random, but I’m here for it.”

Others praised Del Rey’s moves, with one reply reading, “She did her thing with that shoulder roll or twist. Whatever it was, it was cute.”

Hangout Festival was one of several performances lined up for Sexyy Red this year. She’s currently scheduled to hit the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, splash! Festival, Wireless Festival and Broccoli City Festival in the coming months.

In the meantime, the St. Louis native’s next project, In Sexyy We Trust, will debut this Friday (May 24). Last week, she announced the LP’s title and shared a snippet for “Awesome Jawsome.”

“I like dreadheads, I put ‘em on their knees / It’s a barbeque, you got the grill? I got the meat / Give me that awesome jawsome, suck it, baby, use your teeth / Shake your dreads between my legs, do it for a G,” she rapped on the upcoming song’s hook.

On the other hand, Del Rey may have a collaboration with Quavo coming out soon. On May 9, the pair shared a joint Instagram post with the caption, “If [you] come from where [you] come, then [you] were born… Tough!”

“If you come to the North, I’ll show you around,” Quavo said in the accompanying audio clip. “Come take a ride with me. Whenever you ready, call on me.”