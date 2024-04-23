New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Fires Back At Chris Brown On "Over H**s & B**ches" Featuring Posthumous Vocals From Takeoff / 04.23.2024

Things are heating up between Quavo and Chris Brown. The pair’s beef reignited earlier this month after the latter artist threw jabs on “Freak” from 11:11 (Deluxe). Since then, they’ve traded fiery diss tracks aimed at one another.

On Monday (April 22), Quavo shared his latest response record, “Over H**s & B**ches.” It featured posthumous vocals from Takeoff, who was notably mentioned in Brown’s Saturday (April 20) release, “Weakest Link.”

In the new track, Quavo pulled no punches. He rapped, “Lil’ b**ch, come dance battle with my drac’/ You been f**ked your bag up when you punched Rih in the face/ Talking about fashion week, you sparing who?/ Come punch me in my face.” Peep the song below.

The former Migos artist also brought up past incidents involving Brown, such as his 2013 altercation with Frank Ocean and a home invasion in 2015. “It ain’t non’ but a fade, you know you lost to Frank/N**gas ran in your house, tied up your aunt ’cause you ain’t pay/ This bullet got your name,” he stated.

“Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? You still f**ked up ’bout Karrueche?/ You tried to beat up Teyana, but Usher wouldn’t let you do it/ The cocaine got ’em, your honor, bipolar disorder, no wonder,” Quavo spat elsewhere in the track. “I can take a model b**ch and make a Saweetie, n**ga/ Crackhead Michael Jackson, b**ch, you better beat it, n**ga.”

Brown quickly responded to Quavo’s diss on his Instagram Stories. He dismissed it as inferior to his previous record: “Google raps. That s**t is pooh. Damn, and I was excited… That s**t don’t even need a response. Takeoff rap better.” The singer also posted several memes and an illustration of Quavo with tears running down his face.