Quavo Fires Back At Chris Brown On "Over H**s & B**ches" Featuring Posthumous Vocals From Takeoff
Things are heating up between Quavo and Chris Brown. The pair’s beef reignited earlier this month after the latter artist threw jabs on “Freak” from 11:11 (Deluxe). Since then, they’ve traded fiery diss tracks aimed at one another.
On Monday (April 22), Quavo shared his latest response record, “Over H**s & B**ches.” It featured posthumous vocals from Takeoff, who was notably mentioned in Brown’s Saturday (April 20) release, “Weakest Link.”
In the new track, Quavo pulled no punches. He rapped, “Lil’ b**ch, come dance battle with my drac’/ You been f**ked your bag up when you punched Rih in the face/ Talking about fashion week, you sparing who?/ Come punch me in my face.” Peep the song below.
The former Migos artist also brought up past incidents involving Brown, such as his 2013 altercation with Frank Ocean and a home invasion in 2015. “It ain’t non’ but a fade, you know you lost to Frank/N**gas ran in your house, tied up your aunt ’cause you ain’t pay/ This bullet got your name,” he stated.
“Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? You still f**ked up ’bout Karrueche?/ You tried to beat up Teyana, but Usher wouldn’t let you do it/ The cocaine got ’em, your honor, bipolar disorder, no wonder,” Quavo spat elsewhere in the track. “I can take a model b**ch and make a Saweetie, n**ga/ Crackhead Michael Jackson, b**ch, you better beat it, n**ga.”
Brown quickly responded to Quavo’s diss on his Instagram Stories. He dismissed it as inferior to his previous record: “Google raps. That s**t is pooh. Damn, and I was excited… That s**t don’t even need a response. Takeoff rap better.” The singer also posted several memes and an illustration of Quavo with tears running down his face.