News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Announces Her Upcoming Project 'In Sexyy We Trust' / 05.17.2024

On Thursday (May 16) evening, Sexyy Red announced her upcoming project, In Sexyy We Trust. Arriving alongside a teaser for “Awesome Jawsome,” the full-length release is slated to hit streaming platforms next Friday (May 24).

In the track’s chorus, Red made a nod to her 2023 single “Shake Yo Dreads”: “I like dreadheads, I put ‘em on their knees/ It’s a barbeque, you got the grill? I got the meat/ Give me that awesome jawsome, suck it, baby, use your teeth/ Shake your dreads between my legs, do it for a G.”

Later in the snippet, she rapped, “He said he don’t do this, but he gon’ do it for me/ N**ga with all that fakin’, you know you a eat-eat/ Heard the head game was fire, but that d**k hella week/ Hate a lame a** n**ga that be f**king offbeat/ Lick me up, lick me down, baby, play with my feet/ It ain’t no shame in my game, hell yeah, I’m a freak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

In Sexyy We Trust is expected to house Red’s most recent single, “Get It Sexyy.” In March, she released the Tay Keith-produced cut’s accompanying music video, which has over 7.8 million YouTube views to date. Notably, high-profile names like Drake, Soulja Boy, and Adin Ross made cameos.

In December 2023, the St. Louis native shared the deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess. It introduced 11 new tracks, including one fittingly titled “Sexyy Red For President.” 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Chief Keef, and Summer Walker were among the LP’s featured acts.

Red also made several guest appearances this year. Nardo Wick tapped the artist for “Somethin’” in February, while Nicki Minaj enlisted her for “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” in April. The “Pound Town” hitmaker also teamed up with Chief Keef for “Grape Trees” from Almighty So 2 last Friday (May 10).