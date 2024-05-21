News Dilip Vishwanat / Stringer via Getty Images Metro Boomin Plays "BBL Drizzy" Live In St. Louis Ahead Of Cardinals Game / 05.21.2024

Last night (May 20), the St. Louis Cardinals played against the Baltimore Orioles. Not only did the first-mentioned team win 6-3, but they also received support from hometown hero Metro Boomin ahead of the game.

The beatmaker celebrated “Metro Boomin Night” with an outdoor music set at the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village. During the event, he played “BBL Drizzy” live. As evidenced by the reactions, Cardinals fans and social media seemed to enjoy every second of it.

“A crowd singing your diss beat is crazy,” read a comment from one TikTok user. In a separate reply, one person asked, “Does he understand he wrote the new national anthem?” Elsewhere, someone said, “Whole families singing it in unison.”

Amid his beef with Drake, Metro uploaded the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental to SoundCloud, open for anyone to use for free, earlier this month. He captioned the post, “Best verse over this gets a free beat. Just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.” The record itself sampled comedian KingWillonius’ parodistic soul track of the same name, except with an updated BPM of 150.

Drake even responded to the viral challenge. Underneath DJ Akademiks’ reshare, he commented, “You just cheffed up a beat about my a**.”

The phrase “BBL Drizzy” gained popularity during Rick Ross’ war of words with the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker. After accusing Drake of getting a nose job on April’s “Champagne Moments,” he issued more jabs on Instagram: “The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller, BBL Drizzy.”

Taunts aside, Metro’s appearance at the Together Credit Union Plaza was for a good cause. According to the MLB’s website, “With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an exclusive Metro Boomin bobblehead. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Rung for Women.”