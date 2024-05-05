News River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Taunts Drake On Social Media, Drake Responds / 05.05.2024

Metro Boomin has made it clear where he stands regarding Drake. After releasing his back-to-back albums with Future, he is back with more smoke for the Canadian emcee.

In Drake’s newest diss song, “Family Matters,” he sent multiple shots directed at the famed producer. In the song, he rapped, “Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it/ Leland Wayne, he a f**kin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence/ These n**gas had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it/ Two separate albums dissin’, I just did a Kim to it, n**ga, skim through it.”

He also sent more targeted disses, claiming, “Just like how Metro n**ga slimed him for his main squeeze/ Out here beggin’ for attention, n**ga, say please.” Metro did not take lightly to these slights and has started to unveil the deeper issues behind him and Drake’s beef.

After Kendrick Lamar shared “Not Like Us,” Metro Boomin tweeted, “This s**t so easy ’cause all I gotta do is post s**t that YOU already put out.” He continued saying, “I know a n**ga pushing 40 and painting his nails [is] not tryna call me lame.”

I knowwww a nigga pushing 40 and painting his nails not tryna call me lame

😂😂😂😭😭😭 #identitycrisis pic.twitter.com/Izok5tpqOg — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

He also posted a tweet with a free beat titled “BBL Drizzy,” open for anyone to use. The post was captioned, “Best verse over this gets a free beat. Just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.” Drake commented on an Instagram post: “You just cheffed up a beat about my a**.”

the drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved nobody ever hit my girl nigga we grew up together 😂😂😭😭 she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

Metro Boomin later posted, “The drum thing was laughable, so I let it slide, but what we not gon’ do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved. Nobody ever hit my girl n**ga. We grew up together. She’s a real woman and not even in the industry, but I guess [you wouldn’t know about that].”

now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t fuck wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

He followed that post by claiming, “Now, go make another song telling more lies ’cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f**k with you. That wouldn’t be a good look either for you so I’ma spare us both with that.” While the general public has yet to discover the root of the issue, Metro Boomin’s two newest album titles, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, seem far from a coincidence.