Metro Boomin Seemingly Trolls Drake During DJ Performance

The Hip Hop royal rumble is far from over following Metro Boomin‘s latest DJ performance. During his set, he was playing Drake and 21 Savage’s Certified Lover Boy standout “Knife Talk” before he turned it off to play “Like That.”

In the clip, Metro Boomin turned off the song right after the “God’s Plan” emcee said, “Type of n**ga that can’t look me in the eyes/ I despise/ When I see you, better put that f**kin’ pride to the side/ Many times, plenty times, I survived/ Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n**ga dies.” He transitioned the song right into Kendrick Lamar’s firecracker verse that serves for many as the start of the new rap civil war.

One fan responded, “What you gon’ do when you can’t rap, only make drums,” while someone else said, “[Laughing my a** off] mans gotta make his money and keep a fan base.”

Many believe that this is Metro Boomin’s way of responding following Drake‘s targeted diss towards the famed producer on “Push Ups.” On the brazen track, the Canadian bar spitter rapped, “Get more love in the city that you from, n**ga/ Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga/ Yeah, I’m the Six God, I’m the frontrunner/ Y’all n**ga manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner.”

After the track surfaced, Drake added insult to injury on his Instagram Story by featuring a drumline performing outside Atlanta’s Magic City strip club, cleverly alluding to the line from his alleged diss track. Drake captioned the video, “From me to you,” suggesting that he was involved in staging the incident.

It followed a deepfake video that Drizzy posted the previous day (April 15), in which Metro’s face replaced Nick Cannon’s in a scene from the 2002 film Drumline. A separate clip shared on Drake’s Story saw the line “Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums” receive a Latin-inspired remix.