On Wednesday (May 22), Normani released a video teaser for her upcoming album, Dopamine. In the clip, she played a phone sex operator who received a call from a mysterious man.

“Hello, Hotline 159,” she said. “Yes, here to satisfy your deepest, darkest, wildest desires. No rules, no restrictions, straight dopamine.” Wearing a latex outfit, Normani juggled emails and phone calls while her Gunna-assisted track “1:59” played in the background. The Georgia rapper also made a brief cameo.

The trailer also included an excerpt of “Candy Paint,” which was first previewed in June 2023. Normani spat, “Bankroll, thumbin’, baby, you know how I’m comin’/ Booty on bubonic, and I move it how I want it/ Big girl s**t, baby, I don’t do no runnin’/ I can make it boom-boom clap like I’m drummin’.” Toward the end of the video, the songstress’ entire body could be seen covered in silver paint. The camera slowly zoomed out to reveal her dancing atop a rocket ship, reminiscent of the Dopamine artwork.

Considering the teaser was one of the first visual efforts leading up to the LP’s release, to say fans were excited would be an understatement. “Normani is the literal living proof of why we need to stop rushing artists and just let them cook [because] this is on ANOTHER LEVEL,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Someone else shared, “The sound design in this clip is so pleasing… The frills, the clacks of your [stilettos], the keyboard clicks, the light air and breath for atmosphere. So good.” Peep more reactions below.

The forthcoming body of work will mark Normani’s first solo project since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018. To promote Dopamine, she launched WheresTheDamnAlbum.com, which included links to pre-save it on Apple Music and Spotify.

“It’s a representation of my evolution. It’s the version of me that’s been through some things over the course of the last few years,” Normani shared with WhoWhatWear regarding the LP. “For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment.”