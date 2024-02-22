News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Normani Says Her Debut Album 'DOPAMINE' Will Be About Her Evolution / 02.22.2024

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Normani revealed the name and cover art of her highly anticipated debut project, DOPAMINE. It’s expected to drop in 2024 after years of being teased and reported delays.

Today (Feb. 22), the singer spoke with Who What Wear about the LP and what listeners can expect thematically. “It’s a representation of my evolution. It’s the version of me that’s been through some things over the course of the last few years,” Normani shared. “For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment.”

“I know I needed time, experiences, and space coming out of [Fifth Harmony] in order to become the version of myself I needed to be,” she continued. “Without [all of that], I would not be able to exist within the creative space that I am in now. I would not be able to make the type of music I’m making now.”



In 2018, Fifth Harmony split after the group made a decision to focus on their solo careers. That following year, Normani released her debut solo single, “Motivation,” which also got a remix from 21 Savage. She later joined forces with Cardi B for “Wild Side” in 2021 and shared “Fair” in 2022.

For the DOPAMINE artwork, the songstress enlisted creative director Kwasi Fordjour, who previously worked on Beyoncé’s Black Is King. The cover depicted Normani sitting atop a jet-black rocket ship while wearing a custom-made set designed by Yeha Leung.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Who What Wear, Normani described the album as a “season of freedom.” “Not just because the record is finally coming out but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment,” she explained. “During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’”