News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami Says She's "Hungrier Than Ever" In New "Yams" Promo Clip / 02.05.2024

Today (Feb. 5), Yung Miami wiped her Instagram clean and shared a teaser for the next chapter in her career. “I’m taking it back to Miami, the Yams. My roots, my people, my lingo. It all come from somewhere,” she started. “They just be wanting to see you at your lowest. It’s like when everybody want to do that U-turn, that payback a motherf**ker.”

The City Girls rapper continued, “You talking about a big bag? Yams. You talking about some get back? Yams. You feeling like a bad b**ch? Yams. You see me in the streets, and you my fans? Yams. I’m fully established and I’m hungrier than ever. All ‘24, I’m back in the lab, running up the tab, and perfecting my craft.”

Saweetie, JT, Trina, Jozzy, and more showed support in the comment section. Check out the trailer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the Yams Era🍠 (@yungmiami305)

The announcement arrived on the heels of JT’s “Sideways,” which came out last Friday (Feb. 2). Although the pair successfully introduced themselves to the world as City Girls via releases like 2018’s Girl Code and 2020’s City On Lock, both artists previously mentioned wanting to establish their own careers.

Particularly, Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” is one of the rapper’s most recognizable ventures outside of the group. It won Best Hip Hop Podcast at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2023. Some of the standout episodes include guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, Summer Walker, and Ari Fletcher.

Meanwhile, JT modeled for POSTER GIRL in 2023. She also starred in Beats By Dre x Mowalola’s Solo3 Wireless campaign that year. “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is,” the musician tweeted.