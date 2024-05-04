News Gustavo Caballero / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar And Drake Trade Diss Tracks Overnight / 05.04.2024

Friday (May 3) night, Drake unveiled a music video for his newest 7-minute diss track, “Family Matters.” The new song aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, ASAP Rocky and more as a response to “euphoria” and “6:16 in LA”

In a song first teased on Instagram with a hilarious remake of Drake’s Lamar-assisted Take Care standout, “Buried Alive (Interlude),” the “Started From The Bottom” bar spitter got straight to business.

The song started as a continuation that was teased at the end of the multi-platinum musician’s song “Push Ups.” Drake started the track by rapping, “N**ga, I said it, I know that you mad/ I’ve emptied the clip over friendlier jabs/ You mentioned my seed, now deal with his dad/ I gotta go bad, I gotta go bad,” after his mother’s voice started the track saying, “Maybe in this song you shouldn’t start by saying.”

Later in the song, the former “Degrassi” star sent direct shots at Lamar, explaining, “Out here beggin’ for attention, n**ga, say please/ Always rappin’ like you ’bout to get the slaves freed/ You just actin’ like an activist, it’s make-believe/ Don’t even go back to your hood and plant no money trees.”

Later in the track, he made more shocking claims, rapping, “Your baby mama captions always screamin’, ‘Save me’/ You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/ I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free’s/ Don’t make it Dave Free’s/ ‘Cause if your GM is your BM’s secret BD/ Then this is all makin’ plenty f**kin’ sense to me.”

While fans were digesting the track, Lamar fired off a scathing response less than an hour later titled “meet the grahams.” In his track, the Compton emcee divulged that Drake allegedly has an 11-year-old daughter that he has been hiding from the world. The cover art for the song features what seems to be multiple pill bottles and prescriptions, including Ozempic.

Shockingly, Lamar rapped, “Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to/ His father prolly didn’t claim him neither/ History do repeat itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason/ But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child.”

The psychological warfare between the two emcees has been met with mixed reviews. While some believe it is hard to discern what is true or not in the battle, some fans are just happy to see the two Hip Hop titans go at it. Following the release of “meet the grahams,” Drake said, “Nah, can someone find my hidden daughter and send her to me, please? These guys are in shambles,” on his Instagram Story.