Rick Ross Performs In A Drake Hoodie Following His New Diss Track, "Champagne Moments" / 04.14.2024

Saturday (April 13) night, Rick Ross quickly responded to Drake’s unofficially released diss track, “Push Ups,” with direct shots on “Champagne Moments.” Shortly after, he was seen at a club performance wearing a hoodie with his collaborator-turned foe’s face on it.

Drake seemingly sent some pretty targeted hits at the Florida-bred emcee when he shared, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/ Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**ga turnin’ 50/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy.”

The “Hustlin'” rapper responded, “Like his moves, but he never had to fight in school/ Always ran, another n**ga had to write your grooves/ Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice/ Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew.”

Later in the track, he addressed why he unfollowed Drake on social media, saying, “You ain’t never want to be a n**ga anyway, n**ga/ That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n**ga/ I unfollowed you, n**ga, ’cause you sent the motherf**king cease-and-desist to French Montana, n**ga/ You sent the police, n**ga, hatin’ on my dog project.”

After his mother texted him questioning Ross’ claims of cosmetic surgery, Drake denied that he ever had anything done to his nose in a screenshot posted to his Instagram Story. On the post, he tagged Rick Ross, calling him “nosey [for real].”

In the text to his mother, Drake penned, “I would have gotten us a two for one deal if I went, ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross, the guy I did songs with. He’s gone loopy off the [marijuana], he hasn’t eaten in days, and it’s turned [him] into an angry racist. He’s performing at proms for money. It’s bad. Don’t worry, we’ll handle it.”

The music industry has been full of rap beef in the last few months. Whether it be Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and JT, Ice Spice and Latto or Drake and the world, it’s gloves off in 2024. There is no telling who will take the next chance to throw themselves into the ring.