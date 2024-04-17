News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Mireya Acierto / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Takes Shots At Rick Ross In Instagram DMs: "Shoulda Just Asked For Another Feature" / 04.17.2024

Drake took to social media on Tuesday (April 16) night to publicly ridicule Rick Ross in a series of direct messages about his finances and business ties.

On the “God’s Plan” rapper’s Instagram Story, he wrote, “Imagine you having $88 million to spend on a crib. Your s**ts be steals like you got ‘em from a police auction.” Drake subsequently mocked Ross’ $35 million Miami property: “Your Star Island house [is] on a silver of cheesecake. Your lot [is] 40,000 square feet; my crib [is] 40,000 square feet, Leonard.”

He also took a swipe at Ross’ use of his private jet. Drake claimed, “And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet. That s**t coming off when it’s the other people’s turn to fly.” Elsewhere, the musician continued his barbs by commenting on the Maybach Music Group founder’s partnerships with Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish, creator of Luc Belaire.

“You Brett [Berish] worker. How many cases you gotta move before you [get] a cheque finally?” Drake wrote. “You’re Brett’s son now, you not Rozay anymore.”

He concluded, “Look how I talk to this turkey. You shoulda just asked for another feature.” Notably, the pair’s last song together was “You Only Live Twice” from 2021’s Certified Lover Boy. Their previous joint efforts include “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Aston Martin Music,” to name a few.

Ross responded via his Instagram Story, “B**ch n**ga, I don’t need you for a remix, white boy. I don’t need you. All them other n**gas want to tell you what I’m telling you. I’m saying it for all the n**gas who ain’t in my position.”

Drake’s shots at Ross arrived on the heels of the “Hustlin’” rapper taunting him on Instagram this past Sunday (April 14). The Mississippi native accused his former collaborator of getting a nose job and dished out remarks like “white boy” and “BBL Drizzy.”

The artists’ issues gained attention from Ross unfollowing the Toronto native on Instagram and making a guest appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Everyday Hustle.” The 48-year-old also posted a clip of himself listening to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That,” which contained jabs at Drake.

In Saturday’s (April 13) “Champagne Moments,” Ross claimed that their beef began after Drake “sent the motherf**kin’ cease-and-desist” to French Montana. He was possibly alluding to the Canadian emcee pulling his contributions from Mac & Cheese 5, as a leaked verse for “Splash Brothers” surfaced online days later.