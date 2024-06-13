News Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Bleu Slams Boosie Badazz For Mentioning Him In Interviews / 06.13.2024

On Wednesday (June 12) night, Yung Bleu fired off at Boosie Badazz for mentioning him online. The “You’re Mines Still” hitmaker hopped on social media, where he claimed the Baton Rouge artist can “[barely] get booked.”

“Boosie got my nuts in his mouth [in] every interview. That n**ga [is] obsessed [with me]. I dropped a rap album with one week [of] promo and no singles just to get out my deal, and did 17 [times] more than you,” Bleu wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “You [know] what my R&B projects do. My one R&B single, ‘Confirmation,’ outsold your whole album [with] 50 million streams, no radio. What [did you do] on your album? 500 [copies]? I’m not arguing with a n**ga [who] only [barely gets] booked in 100 miles out [of] Mississippi.”

For context, DJ Vlad posted excerpts of his conversation with Boosie on Tuesday (June 11) and Wednesday, in which the pair discussed Bleu’s LP sales and “Reading The Room” diss. On the SABRI-assisted cut, the Alabama native rapped, “These n**gas ain’t talking to me, they talking to Vlad/ Before you do another sit-down, show ’em your badge/ I ain’t sitting down with feds for interviews.”

“I don’t know what he got against you, [Vlad]. The truth hurts,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper responded. “I feel like he’s flopping because the world knows I’m a real person. The world knows that one thing Boosie [is] going to do is keep it real.”

The record itself appeared on Bleu’s most recent project, Jeremy, which came out in April. It contained features from Lil Wayne, Leon Thomas, Jacquees, and Fridayy, among others.

The “Beautiful Lies” crooner has traded words with Boosie quite a bit since he departed Bad Azz Music Syndicate in 2019. Bleu inked a distribution deal with EMPIRE for his Vandross Music Group label in 2020, and the Louisiana legend felt he should’ve received a monetary cut.

“Yung Bleu, can [you] do the right thing [and] get me [the] millions that [were] taken from me? [You] know I [was] f**cked over big time,” Boosie shared on Twitter in October 2023. “Why you don’t wanna pay me?”