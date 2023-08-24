News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Boosie Badazz Accuses Yung Bleu Of $30,000 Theft, Reveals Forced Repayment in Heated Accusations / 08.24.2023

Boosie Badazz is embroiled in an escalating feud with his former artist Yung Bleu. Erupting on social media earlier this week, the disagreement stemmed from issues over payments, disrespect, and a recent tour dismissal.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Boosie lodged accusations against Bleu and another colleague, TQ, over monetary disputes. The rapper described an incident from 2016 where the “You’re Mines Still” singer and his affiliate allegedly stole from him. Furthermore, the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker claimed he ran down on Bleu to pay back $30,000.

“Ask about when I jumped all of them with that bat and ran his a** down Canal Street when [he] and Bleu stole from me the first time. See, y’all don’t know about that. I made Bleu give me 30K. N**ga been stealing, bro. I thought that s**t was over with, bro. Them n***as con artists, bro,” Boosie explained on Instagram Live.

Elsewhere in the video, Boosie alleged that Bleu owed him more money. Their fallout seemingly arrived after EMPIRE cut the former out of a record contract. In 2016, the Alabama native signed to Boosie’s Bad Azz Music Syndicate before departing in 2019.

Bleu later inked a distribution deal with EMPIRE for his Vandross Music Group label in 2020, which Boosie felt he should’ve received a monetary cut.

On Monday (Aug. 21), Boosie shared his outrage over Bleu’s decision to kick T-Rell off the upcoming “Love Scars Tour.” The Baton Rouge artist claimed the removal was due to Rell’s support for his music.

“This n**ga Bleu kicked T-Rell off the tour ‘cause he got posted on my IG for saying my album was the truth. Clown. Wherever that tour goes, I need y’all to send me addresses so I could send the shirts,” Boosie stated. “If you [are] in that city where that tour coming, I’m sending you 40-50 shirts.”

T-Rell confirmed the incident during an Instagram repost of Boosie’s initial video. He stated that Bleu’s decision to remove him was “CRAZY.” The artist wrote, “I don’t play sides. I’m NEUTRAL. I done paid travel fees, etc. [Shaking my head]! S**t wild. I don’t got NOTHING to do with they issues, and if you knew I’m cool with Boosie, why even ask me on tour? S**t goofy.”

The “Love Scars Tour” is slated to kick off in San Francisco on Aug. 24. It will run through major cities, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, Philly, NYC, and Boston, among others. The show run is set to conclude in Chicago on Sept. 30.