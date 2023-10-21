News Photos:Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Boosie Badazz Wants The "Millions" He Is Reportedly Owed From Yung Bleu / 10.21.2023

Friday (Oct. 20) night, Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to address his financial dispute with EMPIRE’s Yung Bleu. The legendary southern emcee stated, “Yung Bleu, can [you] do the right thing [and] get me my millions that was taken from me? [You] know I [was] f**cked over big time. Why you don’t wanna pay me?”

Boosie and Bleu have been going back and forth for a while since the singer/songwriter left Boosie’s Bad Azz Music Syndicate. The latest attempt to recover the alleged money owed comes on the heels of Bleu being incarcerated for battery.

@_YungBleu CAN U DO THE RIGHT THING N GET ME MY MILLIONS THAT WAS TAKEN FROM ME ? U KNOW I FUCKED OVER BIG TIME ‼️WHY YOU DONT WANNA PAY ME? pic.twitter.com/DteizHVQ84 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 20, 2023

According to TMZ, Bleu is accused of attacking a woman during a dispute over his 10-year-old son. The victim told police Bleu arrived at her home on Sunday (Oct. 15) unannounced to take the child with him. However, an argument ensued, and she claims the rapper slammed her on the ground, causing injuries to her hip and arm. Bleu agreed to talk to deputies about the incident and was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanor battery. He has since been released after posting a $2,400 bail.

After the news was reported, Bleu took to his Instagram Story to say, “The fake news, the slander. I’ma keep going towards the end goal. I got bigger goals than music. Music was just the first step. I did it to cope with my emotions. One hundred million in the next five years. Doing something more important than myself. I am off this internet thing, but I will take the time to tell all my ladies who may be a fan of Bleu that I cherish women and am completely innocent.”

Bleu has yet to respond to Boosie’s latest attempt to recover the funds allegedly owed to him. There is no timetable on when he will. Bleu released his latest album, Love Scars II, in April, which featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tink. He recently wrapped up his “Love Scars Tour.”