Cash Cobain To Perform At Max And Spotify's Black Music Month Event "Shaped By Sound" / 06.17.2024

Announced on Monday (June 17), Spotify and Max, formerly HBO Max, will celebrate Black Music Month with a one-day music showcase called “Shaped by Sound.” Slated for June 22 at NYC’s Hall des Lumières, the forthcoming event is expected to feature Cash Cobain as both a DJ and performer.

Max’s VP of multicultural marketing, Jackie Gagne, shared, “We’re excited for guests to experience this one-of-a-kind immersive journey for the senses, through projection mapping and transcending sound, to highlight the profound influence of Black music on our culture and innovation. We hope you can join us for an unforgettable experience that bridges both Max and Spotify’s dynamic programming and music libraries in ways that resonate deeply and universally.”

“Frequency is Spotify’s content brand dedicated to celebrating and expanding the visibility of Black artists, which is why we are so excited to be [a] partner with Max,” said Kimmy Summers, the music streaming service’s artist partnerships lead. “We always want to collaborate with brands that value the diverse creativity, influence, and impact of Black artistry. ‘Shaped by Sound’ will give listeners the opportunity to understand and acknowledge the impact that Black music has had on culture at large.”

Cobain has been heating up over the past several years. He previously lent production to Drake’s “Calling For You” from For All The Dogs, B-Lovee’s TikTok-viral track “My Everything,” and PinkPantheress’ “Nice to meet you.”

Lyrically, the New York native saw breakout success with “Fisherrr,” which got a remix from Ice Spice in April. Later, Cobain teamed up with J. Cole for “Grippy” and released “Rump Punch.” He was also featured on “ATTITUDE” from Don Toliver’s HARDSTONE PSYCHO, which came out on June 14.

Black Music Month honors and acknowledges the significant contributions of artists in the industry. In May, NPR announced that it would enlist the likes of Flo Milli, Tems, and Tierra Whack to commemorate the occasion with its “Tiny Desk” series.