New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Ima Drake Releases His New Album 'For All The Dogs' / 10.06.2023

As the clock hit 6 a.m. today (Oct. 6), Drake fans were finally treated to his much-anticipated eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. The LP arrived after a series of delays and serves as a follow-up to his 2022 release, Honestly, Nevermind.

Topping the charts right away was his pre-release single, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA. It marked Drake’s 12th No. 1 on the Hot 100, tying him for fifth place on the all-time list. In doing so, the Toronto native also inched closer to dethroning Michael Jackson, who holds 13 No. 1 singles.

Moreover, For All The Dogs boasts a robust tracklist of 23 songs and contains a star-studded lineup. Guest appearances range from former collaborators like Lil Yachty, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and J. Cole to Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, Yeat, and Teezo Touchdown.

Meanwhile, the production credits listed the 6 God himself alongside Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Additionally, Kevin Durant is noted for A&R contributions.

Listen to the project below.

Roughly 24 hours before the full-length project, Drake dropped “8am in Charlotte” on Thursday, (Oct. 5). The six-minute clip featured his son, Adonis, and saw the rapper taking shots at unspecified assailants.

Names like Metro Boomin, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Charlamagne Tha God, and Kanye West were floated online as potential subjects. Fans particularly leaned toward the last-mentioned as the subject, especially after dissecting Drake’s confrontational third verse.

Notably, the album opened with “Virginia Beach,” where the Grammy winner sang over a sample from Frank Ocean’s “Wiseman.” Other standout cuts included “First Person Shooter,” “IDGAF,” and “Rich Baby Daddy,” to name a few.

The music icon initially announced For All The Dogs in June while promoting his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness. “I made an album to go with the book,” the announcement website read. “They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”