News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Remembers Takeoff On The Late Rapper's 30th Birthday / 06.18.2024

Takeoff may be gone, but his legacy is certainly not forgotten. On Tuesday (June 18), the late rapper’s Migos groupmate and uncle, Quavo, paid tribute to him on what would’ve been his 30th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Take!!! A 30 ball. Damn, bro. The youngest out [of the] gang [is] getting old, [boy], but today we celebrate no matter what. We will always celebrate you and keep your name alive. As long I’m here, you are too, twin,” Quavo penned on Instagram. “It always [has] been like that, and don’t [nothing] change but the chains to [the] infinity rocket, man. I love you. Let’s get it!”

Fans and former collaborators showed their support underneath the post, including Murda Beatz, who replied with a rocket ship emoji. Hitmaka, DeJ Loaf, and Zaytoven left similar responses in the comments section.

Takeoff was shot outside Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1, 2022. He was attending a private event with Quavo when a dice game reportedly escalated into gunfire. Although not involved in the dispute, the “Last Memory” rapper was fatally hit while two others were left injured.

The murder suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, cited self-defense in the situation. His attorney claimed, “I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life.”

“There was someone else who started the shooting, [and] it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that Takeoff was in; he was trying to get out of there alive as well,” legal professional Letitia Quinones-Hollins continued. “He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.”

After his passing, Takeoff was featured on Quavo’s second solo project, Rocket Power. The pair united for “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins” featuring Future. The late artist’s vocals also appeared on “Over H**s & B**ches,” a diss track aimed at Chris Brown, in April 2024.