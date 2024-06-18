Takeoff and Quavo

Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images

Quavo Remembers Takeoff On The Late Rapper's 30th Birthday

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.18.2024

Takeoff may be gone, but his legacy is certainly not forgotten. On Tuesday (June 18), the late rapper’s Migos groupmate and uncle, Quavo, paid tribute to him on what would’ve been his 30th birthday. 

“Happy Birthday, Take!!! A 30 ball. Damn, bro. The youngest out [of the] gang [is] getting old, [boy], but today we celebrate no matter what. We will always celebrate you and keep your name alive. As long I’m here, you are too, twin,” Quavo penned on Instagram. “It always [has] been like that, and don’t [nothing] change but the chains to [the] infinity rocket, man. I love you. Let’s get it!”

Fans and former collaborators showed their support underneath the post, including Murda Beatz, who replied with a rocket ship emoji. Hitmaka, DeJ Loaf, and Zaytoven left similar responses in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Takeoff was shot outside Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1, 2022. He was attending a private event with Quavo when a dice game reportedly escalated into gunfire. Although not involved in the dispute, the “Last Memory” rapper was fatally hit while two others were left injured.

The murder suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, cited self-defense in the situation. His attorney claimed, “I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life.”

“There was someone else who started the shooting, [and] it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that Takeoff was in; he was trying to get out of there alive as well,” legal professional Letitia Quinones-Hollins continued. “He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.”

After his passing, Takeoff was featured on Quavo’s second solo project, Rocket Power. The pair united for “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins” featuring Future. The late artist’s vocals also appeared on “Over H**s & B**ches,” a diss track aimed at Chris Brown, in April 2024.

News
Quavo
Takeoff

TRENDING
News

Nicki Minaj Appears To Respond To Her Divorce Rumors After Making "Single" Announcement

Earlier in the week, Nicki Minaj raised eyebrows with a “single” announcement.
By Malcolm Trapp
06.13.2024
News

Latto Unveils An Interesting Fun Fact About Her Sex Life To Fans

Fans had mixed reactions after Latto explained that her current boyfriend was the only man ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.15.2024
News

Kim Kardashian Brings Kai Cenat To North West's 11th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian introduced her daughter North West to popular streamer Kai Cenat at her 11th ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.16.2024
News

Rubi Rose Clarifies That She Was 18 In The "Bad and Boujee" Video

After receiving backlash on social media, Rubi Rose clarified that she was 18 in Migos’ ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.15.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories