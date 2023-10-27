News Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images Takeoff Murder Suspect Cites Self-Defense, Attorney Claims "He Was Trying To Get Out Of There" / 10.27.2023

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man implicated in the fatal shooting of Takeoff in 2022, denied any culpability in the artist’s death. Appearing in court on Thursday (Oct. 26), the suspected gunman contested allegations that he was responsible for the incident that took the Atlanta native’s life.

Clark’s defense attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, issued a statement to Rolling Stone. She explained, “He maintains his innocence. We do believe that he has a valid self-defense claim. I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life.”

Quinones-Hollins further asserted that Clark wasn’t even involved in the initial argument that escalated into gunfire. “There was someone else who started the shooting, [and] it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that Takeoff was in; he was trying to get out of there alive as well,” the legal professional added. “He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.”

Clark’s upcoming court date is currently set for Jan. 23, 2024. Legal analysts predict that the trial will likely commence in the latter half of that year. In May 2023, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury indicted the 34-year-old on murder charges.

Initially, Clark was released on a $1 million bond, mandated to wear an ankle monitor, and restricted to his parents’ Houston residence. He was also barred from any contact with Takeoff’s family. Although the suspect’s attorneys negotiated down a prior $2 million bond after citing financial strain, Judge Josh Hill rejected further attempts to lower it to $300,000.

Police investigations indicated the fatal altercation erupted after a high-stakes dice game outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff, who was 28 at the time of his death, appeared to have been an innocent bystander.