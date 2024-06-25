News Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Record Academy CEO Says Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is Eligible For Grammy / 06.25.2024

According to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is eligible for a Grammy Award.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Mason praised the song and hinted at its potential for a Grammy nod. “Obviously, it’s a hot record. It’s amazing artistry,” he stated. “You got an artist [who has] been nominated before, and [Lamar] has obviously been successful with the organization. I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be.”

Despite being a diss, which typically may not be a common nominee for the prestigious award, “Not Like Us” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold well over 1 million units. Mason even dismissed any concerns about the track’s confrontational lyrics affecting its chances: “I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness.”

On the song, Lamar most notably accused Drake of being a “certified pedophile” and dished out lyrics like, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.” The Compton rapper was spotted filming the visual effort for the release earlier in the month, with YG, Kalan.FrFr, Roddy Ricch and more on set.

“When I was making it, in the back of my head, [I was thinking], ‘What would Dr. Dre do if Lil Jon was in the studio and they [were] collabing on a beat?’” Mustard said about producing the smash hit. He later revealed, “It took me approximately 30 minutes to make that beat. I didn’t know he was going to gas that beat like that.”

“Not Like Us” was one of several records by Lamar aimed at Drake. “euphoria,” which came out in April, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 after debuting at No. 11.