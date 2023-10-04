News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images, and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Metro Boomin, Latto, And Lil Durk To Perform For "Amazon Music Live" / 10.04.2023

“Amazon Music Live” is back for its second season featuring big names like Metro Boomin, Lil Durk, and Latto.

Hosted by 2 Chainz, the concert series will start off with Durk this Thursday (Oct. 5), followed by the superproducer on Oct. 12. Furthermore, Latto will take the helm two weeks later.

“We created ‘Amazon Music Live’ to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” Amazon Music GM Ryan Redington explained in a press statement. “Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year, we’re going even bigger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost healed its scary when i heal 🤲🏾 (@lildurk)

Both Boomin and Latto have been making headlines lately. They each received four nominations for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, which is slated to air on Oct. 10.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the former was nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, Best R&B, and Album of the Year. Meanwhile, the Atlanta rapper took home the Song of the Summer award for her collaboration with BTS’ Jung Kook.

Moreover, Boomin is also working on a joint LP with Future. In March, the beatmaker told Flaunt Magazine, “You know, Pluto, that’s my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two. We haven’t had a song out since ‘Mask Off,’ they’ve been on our heads. With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice. We cranking that s**t back up, too.”

Meanwhile, Latto teamed up with BabyDrill for her new single “ISSA PARTY” last Friday (Sept. 29). Notably, the song interpolated Waka Flocka Flame’s 2010 hit record, “Grove St. Party.”