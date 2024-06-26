News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images JT Explains Why She Was "Hurt" By Her Public Spat With Yung Miami / 06.26.2024

While the fate of City Girls is still somewhat in the air, fans can rest easy knowing the rap duo is on good terms again. On Tuesday (June 25), JT looked back on her infamous back-and-forth with Yung Miami during a conversation on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast.

The “Sideways” rapper was asked about her takeaway from the whole situation, to which she responded, “I was more so hurt than gagged. I did not want that to happen.” She continued, “When you get to the point of ego, and it gets there, you forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults because it’s both of us getting this attitude of ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’”

“Now it’s hilarious to both of us. Now it’s just a funny thing in time to us, like, ‘B**ch, I can’t believe [we did that],’” she continued. “If we ever speak on it, she should be able to tell her side and how she feels because we both were deada** wrong.”

Earlier in the month, Yung Miami spoke to Complex about her and JT’s decision to step away from City Girls, at least for the time being. The mother of two cited low sales for their 2023 album RAW and their solo careers taking off.

“We [are] older now, and [JT] was doing her own thing,” Yung Miami said. “She [is] on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she [was] doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting.”

Though fans haven’t gotten any new music from City Girls since their last project, the duo is expected to appear on Camila Cabello’s C,XOXO, which is set to release on Friday (June 28) — albeit billed as JT and Yung Miami rather than their group moniker.