News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami And JT Trade Shots Online, Fans Fear For The End For City Girls / 04.08.2024

To the dismay of their fans, City Girls are going at it. Today (April 8), Yung Miami called out JT for allegedly throwing subliminal jabs at her. She further accused the rapper of dissing her on solo tracks like “No Bars” and “Sideways.”

Taking to Twitter, Miami wrote, “For you to come on here and try to play [the] victim is crazy! Jatavia, you [have] been sneak-dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS! I haven’t said s**t back to you! You made two whole songs DISSING ME, and I STILL RAPPED your s**t with my chest, and showed love, so what’s the real problem here?”

JT asked, “Which songs was about you?” to which Miami responded with the aforementioned singles. The 31-year-old quote-tweeted: “Oh wow, you’re really losing it! If you thought this, why not speak to me about it? You came on here and said, ‘LOL,’ so [people] can ask you why you wasn’t defending me… ATTENTION seeking as usual.”

JT was referencing Miami’s “Am I mad? Or Y’ALL mad?” post. A stan account replied, “No, b**ch. You’re PISSED on,” with the “Caresha Please” host reacting with, “LOL.” The incident coincidentally came on the heels of JT’s spat with gossip blogger KenBarbie.

Check out the pair’s ongoing feud below.

Which songs was about you???😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/c6uuNfL89y — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

Oh wow you’re really losing it! If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn’t defending me….ATTENTION seeking as usual! https://t.co/jU1u8mBuqM — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

You looking for a way out of your situation who was the first person called you when it all started? You’re a sad fucking case!!!! https://t.co/ifwiZCnrdE — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

You weird but always wanna act like I'm a weirdo you always mad it's always a problem & all I try to do is push you tell you, you the shit you can rap, you should model etc! You always mad you doing your shit as you should CONGRATULATIONS but somehow you STILL MAD AT!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 8, 2024

Over the weekend, social media users similarly called Miami out for not rallying behind JT during her back-and-forth with GloRilla.

When “Sideways” came out in February, listeners speculated that lyrics like “Ridin’ solo and I’m still in a group” and “It’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days” referenced JT’s friendship with Miami. Meanwhile, the artist appeared to shoot down rumors of the pair breaking up on 2023’s “No Bars”: “Hahahaha, it’s City Girl s**t/ Even when you think it ain’t City Girl s**t.”

Notably, City Girls’ most recent album, RAW, was met with mixed reviews. The 18-song offering boasted high-profile features from Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, and Muni Long. Despite well-received cuts like “Good Love” and “Flashy,” it debuted at No. 117 with 10,000 copies sold.

Peep reactions to City Girls possibly breaking up below.

the city girls breaking up, solar eclipse happening, j cole taking major L’s back to back, meek mill, amy schumer still ugly, it’s a lot going on rn — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) April 8, 2024

My BD just told me “you saw the city girls are fighting?!” And I’m just wondering why he even knows that when my bar stools need to be assembled and my car needs a wash??? Stay out of women’s business bby 😭 — Your Skincare Fav ✨ (@caveofbeauty) April 8, 2024

The city girls beefing reminded me of how you was supposed to be the girl in my city. Everytime I saw you, you made me wanna Act Up. I know you probably thinking You Tried It but I miss how i used to make that Pussy Talk. Anyways tell your mom I love her. — kai•ray𖤐🇭🇹 (@kiraswurld) April 8, 2024

We all felt it coming but the city girls crashing out on Twitter like this is WILD — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) April 8, 2024

Didn’t expect the eclipse to end the City Girls — tim hell. (@itsTimHell) April 8, 2024