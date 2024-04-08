City Girls

To the dismay of their fans, City Girls are going at it. Today (April 8), Yung Miami called out JT for allegedly throwing subliminal jabs at her. She further accused the rapper of dissing her on solo tracks like “No Bars” and “Sideways.”

Taking to Twitter, Miami wrote, “For you to come on here and try to play [the] victim is crazy! Jatavia, you [have] been sneak-dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS! I haven’t said s**t back to you! You made two whole songs DISSING ME, and I STILL RAPPED your s**t with my chest, and showed love, so what’s the real problem here?”

JT asked, “Which songs was about you?” to which Miami responded with the aforementioned singles. The 31-year-old quote-tweeted: “Oh wow, you’re really losing it! If you thought this, why not speak to me about it? You came on here and said, ‘LOL,’ so [people] can ask you why you wasn’t defending me… ATTENTION seeking as usual.”

JT was referencing Miami’s “Am I mad? Or Y’ALL mad?” post. A stan account replied, “No, b**ch. You’re PISSED on,” with the “Caresha Please” host reacting with, “LOL.” The incident coincidentally came on the heels of JT’s spat with gossip blogger KenBarbie.

Check out the pair’s ongoing feud below.

Over the weekend, social media users similarly called Miami out for not rallying behind JT during her back-and-forth with GloRilla

When “Sideways” came out in February, listeners speculated that lyrics like “Ridin’ solo and I’m still in a group” and “It’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days” referenced JT’s friendship with Miami. Meanwhile, the artist appeared to shoot down rumors of the pair breaking up on 2023’s “No Bars”: “Hahahaha, it’s City Girl s**t/ Even when you think it ain’t City Girl s**t.”

Notably, City Girls’ most recent album, RAW, was met with mixed reviews. The 18-song offering boasted high-profile features from Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, and Muni Long. Despite well-received cuts like “Good Love” and “Flashy,” it debuted at No. 117 with 10,000 copies sold.

Peep reactions to City Girls possibly breaking up below.

