Music Videos Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls' JT Heightens Anticipation For Her Solo EP With "Sideways" Video / 02.02.2024

Today (Feb. 2), City Girls’ JT launched her new solo single, “Sideways.” The accompanying visuals saw her wearing a coat from Bottega Veneta’s 2017 ready-to-wear collection and paying homage to the late Jacki-O.

In the track, JT took aim at fake friends and anyone who changed up on her. She rapped, “B**ch, I ain’t friendly, I don’t f**k with y’all b**ches/ Try to take who? It ain’t enough of y’all b**ches/ H**s so phony, got me lookin’ at ’em sideways/ It’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days.”

It signaled the Miami rapper’s further venture into solo territory ahead of her anticipated EP. So far, details like its release date and title remain forthcoming. However, it’s possible that July 2023’s “No Bars” might also appear on the body of work.

Watch the video below.

“I’m excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity,” JT explained in a press statement. “I love everything about being an artist! I just wanna chill, look good and drop pretty, cocky b**ch music. I’m the City Cinderella!”

She continued, “‘Sideways’ is a mood! Sometimes, women are forced to be friends with everyone, and if we decide to stay to [ourselves], they call us mean. Most of these b**ches [are] nosey and phony! I love my b**ches, though, the real ones. Shout out to the real b**ches!”

Check out some reactions to “Sideways” below.

@ThegirlJT I’m really rooting for you wholeheartedly been since day one to see where you’re at now and where you heading make my heart warm you deserve all this and more! Never stop #Sideways 👀👀👀👀 #nobars — Serendipity ✨ (@nevabeenslimm) February 2, 2024

@ThegirlJT better be dropping more music all 2024!!! 🔟s across the board, her flow The double entendre, The talent. I’m standing on ALL 🔟s. No drama just music. 💸🔥👌🏽 — Daddy Warbucks (@mjbx_) February 2, 2024

My love, what’s understood never have to be explained…she know 💕💕💕 thank you always💋 https://t.co/nmMkBj4fOX — JT (@ThegirlJT) February 2, 2024

Following her solo debut in 2019 with “JT First Day Out,” the artist has kept active by contributing to tracks like Kali Uchis’ “Muñekita,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” and Summer Walker’s “Ex for a Reason.” Meanwhile, City Girls put out RAW in October 2023. The 18-song offering boasted guest appearances from Usher, Juicy J, Muni Long, Lil Durk and Kim Petras.