City Girls' JT

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

City Girls' JT Heightens Anticipation For Her Solo EP With "Sideways" Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.02.2024

Today (Feb. 2), City Girls’ JT launched her new solo single, “Sideways.” The accompanying visuals saw her wearing a coat from Bottega Veneta’s 2017 ready-to-wear collection and paying homage to the late Jacki-O.

In the track, JT took aim at fake friends and anyone who changed up on her. She rapped, “B**ch, I ain’t friendly, I don’t f**k with y’all b**ches/ Try to take who? It ain’t enough of y’all b**ches/ H**s so phony, got me lookin’ at ’em sideways/ It’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days.”

It signaled the Miami rapper’s further venture into solo territory ahead of her anticipated EP. So far, details like its release date and title remain forthcoming. However, it’s possible that July 2023’s “No Bars” might also appear on the body of work.

Watch the video below.

“I’m excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity,” JT explained in a press statement. “I love everything about being an artist! I just wanna chill, look good and drop pretty, cocky b**ch music. I’m the City Cinderella!”

She continued, “‘Sideways’ is a mood! Sometimes, women are forced to be friends with everyone, and if we decide to stay to [ourselves], they call us mean. Most of these b**ches [are] nosey and phony! I love my b**ches, though, the real ones. Shout out to the real b**ches!”

Check out some reactions to “Sideways” below.

Following her solo debut in 2019 with “JT First Day Out,” the artist has kept active by contributing to tracks like Kali Uchis’ “Muñekita,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” and Summer Walker’s “Ex for a Reason.” Meanwhile, City Girls put out RAW in October 2023. The 18-song offering boasted guest appearances from Usher, Juicy J, Muni Long, Lil Durk and Kim Petras.

Music Videos
City Girls
JT
City Girls
JT

TRENDING
News

Usher Reveals He, JAY-Z, Pharrell, And Diddy Almost Formed A Supergroup: "We All Got Caught Up"

Usher revealed it was the one collaboration he “actually wish would have happened.”
By Malcolm Trapp
01.31.2024
News

Chris Brown Faces Backlash After Calling For Tory Lanez's Freedom: "Free My Boy"

During Adin Ross’ Kick livestream, Chris Brown showed love to his former collaborator: “I f**k ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.30.2024
News

Kai Cenat Breaks His Streaming Setup After Losing $30,000 Madden NFL Match To 21 Savage: "You Broke Everything, Bro!"

21 Savage was the latest rapper on Kai Cenat’s livestream: “Get out of here, bro!”
By Malcolm Trapp
01.30.2024
News

Young Thug Says Mariah The Scientist Is “All I Want” After Photos Of Ex-Girlfriend Were Spotted In His Jail

Young Thug seemingly responded to recently leaked bodycam footage showing photos of his ex-fiancée Jerrika ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.30.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories