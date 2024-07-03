Music Videos Screenshot from Quavo and Lana Del Rey’s “Tough” video Quavo And Lana Del Rey Play Love Interests In Romantic Visuals For "Tough" / 07.03.2024

Quavo and Lana Del Rey released their anticipated collaboration, “Tough,” on Wednesday (July 3). The trap and country-inspired record arrived alongside an accompanying music video that captures their harmonic union.

Directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey alongside the artists themselves, the visuals saw the pair exploring a picturesque rural setting reminiscent of Del Rey’s iconic “National Anthem” video — which featured ASAP Rocky as a love interest.

“Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in your grandpa’s glass / Life’s gonna do what it does,” the Honeymoon creator sang.

Meanwhile, Quavo rapped, “Come on, take a ride with me / Like the 808s beatin’ in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough / It was kinda hard for me / Crawlin’ through the mud, I couldn’t find love, then we came up.” Check out the video below.

“Tough” is speculated to appear on Del Rey’s forthcoming country-inspired album, Lasso. It also arrived amid a busy year for Quavo, who shared singles like “Mink,” “Clear the Smoke,” “Potato Loaded” with Destroy Lonely, and “Himothy” all within the first two quarters of 2024.

The Atlanta rapper was also enthralled in a fiery rap feud with Chris Brown, which reignited with April’s “Freak.” The pair traded a slew of diss tracks back and forth: “Tender,” “Weakest Link,” and “Over H**s & B**ches (OHB).” The last-mentioned record by Quavo contained a posthumous hook from Takeoff and name-dropped Karrueche Tran.

“I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life. [I’m] working, paying my bills, taking time for myself, and that’s all that matters,” Tran reacted to the beef. “Whatever else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. I’m living a peaceful life. That’s all I want.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey made headlines after linking up with Sexyy Red at the Hangout Festival in May. The pair were spotted dancing to “Get It Sexyy.”